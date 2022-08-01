77°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man killed in car wreck after driver ran stop light
GONZALES - A man died in a car accident early Monday morning when another driver allegedly ran a stop light and smashed into the side of his car.
State Police said 50-year-old Chad Jones and 25-year-old Jacquel Wade were at different sides of the intersection LA-429 and Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said Wade ran the red light and hit the side of Jones' car.
Troopers said Jones died at the scene and Wade was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Trending News
State Police included Wade is also a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred nearby the crash site.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal allegedly raped woman at his Prairieville home, jailed...
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape
-
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
-
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West