Gonzales man arrested for over 100 counts of child pornography

GONZALES - A man was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges, including over 100 charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Cyber Crime Unit.

Officials say Ricky Gill, 50, was arrested for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age 17, 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and obstruction of justice.

Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulting in a joint investigation involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Gill was booked into Ascension Parish Jail and his bond information is unknown at this time.