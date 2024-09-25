85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales man arrested for over 100 counts of child pornography

2 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 2:04 PM September 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A man was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges, including over 100 charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Cyber Crime Unit.

Officials say Ricky Gill, 50, was arrested for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age 17, 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and obstruction of justice.

Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulting in a joint investigation involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Trending News

Gill was booked into Ascension Parish Jail and his bond information is unknown at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days