90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal

1 hour 43 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 21 2025 Jul 21, 2025 July 21, 2025 5:55 PM July 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man on child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal charges.

Devante Carter, 30, allegedly downloaded multiple child pornography videos and sexually abused an animal. 

He was booked on July 16 on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal. 

APSO said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be pending. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days