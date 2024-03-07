77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales man arrested for 247 counts of possession of child pornography

1 hour 57 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 3:09 PM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit arrested a 30-year-old man for 247 counts of child pornography Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix Goodwin was arrested for 247 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to Goodwin’s arrest.  This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Cyber Crime Unit, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Crimes against children will not be tolerated," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Goodwin was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

