Gonzales man accused of raping, molesting teenage girl for five years arrested

Wednesday, October 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A Gonzales man was arrested for raping and molesting a teenage girl for at least half a decade.

Adam Howell Sr., 38, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies said that a 14-year-old girl told them that she was sexually abused by Howell for at least five years. Deputies said they confirmed the allegations after investigating Howell. 

Howell is being charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

