88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales hosts Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show at Lamar Dixon

3 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 7:26 AM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Another dog show is coming to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.

The Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show hosted by the Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Lamar Dixon's REV Center. Judging starts each morning at 8:30.

Approximately 500 entries, representing most of the 201 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club will compete for both "Best In Show" and "Reserve Best In Show" titles each day, along with a variety of other events for puppies and specific breeds.

Trending News

Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here. Only dogs entered in the show will be allowed inside the building, and no strollers or wagons are permitted.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days