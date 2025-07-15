Gonzales city leaders at stalemate over 2026-2027 fiscal budget

GONZALES - Monday's Gonzales City Council meeting ended the way it started, with no budget. Mayor Tim Riley says it is scary that the city is running without a financial plan.

"I am just concerned about our police department and our fire department, very concerned. If we run out of money, then they won't be able to operate proficiently, then they would be in a bind, and it would hurt the city," Riley said.

The city has been operating without a budget for more than 40 days. Riley said he believes the budget not passing is due to personal reasons.

The controversy over passing a budget started with council members saying the mayor's proposed budget lacked transparency. They asked for an itemized budget line by line.

"Our city-parish attorney explained that before he went out of town, itemizing every line in the budget would be about 1500 pages and would take weeks to complete, and the councilman knows that," Riley said.

Councilmembers Cynthia Gray James and Eddie Williams threw their support behind Riley's budget, while the other three members voted no.

Councilwoman Terri Lambert voted against passing the budget and issued this statement to WBRZ explaining her position:

"The Gonzales City Municipal Code 2:159 states: (3) Action to CREATE, abolish, or reallocate a filled or vacant position shall be subject to ratification by the Mayor and City Council at its next regular meeting. Until such time as this is rectified in the proposed budget, I will not be approving it."

Councilman Tyler Turner also voted no and released a statement:

"Regarding the budget, I want to emphasize my strong belief that once we are provided with a fully itemized budget, detailing all expenditures and allocations, we will possess the essential clarity necessary to move forward and work together to get a budget approved. "

Councilman Kirk Boudreaux did not respond for comment.

Monday night, Turner brought forward a motion to table the budget vote so the council and mayor could discuss further. The vote ended in a split, as Councilman Boudreaux was not at the meeting. The council then voted on the budget itself, and the result was still 2-2.

Mayor Tim Riley said the future is uncertain regarding when the budget will pass.

"We will have our next meeting in two weeks, on July 28, and then we have to re-advertise the budget. If they come in and want to negotiate, we can do so, and then we have to re-announce the public hearing with the updated budget," he said.