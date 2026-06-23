Gonzales City Council dispute over $680K in salary funding adds fuel to fight with mayor's office

GONZALES - A routine financial update at a Gonzales City Council meeting turned into a heated exchange between council members and the mayor's chief of staff over more than $680,000 in salary funding that remained in the city's budget.

The dispute also centers on whether the mayor's office or the city council has the final say over the chief of staff position.

Councilwoman Cynthia Gray James said they unanimously voted to reduce salaries they believed were overpaid. Councilwoman Terri Lambert raised the issue when she questioned why the funding was still in the budget.

"We felt this budget was completely settled because all five council members voted on the reduction," said James.

Chief of Staff Wade Petite said the only approved changes were three specific line items.

"Those three line items were adjusted in the budget. The rest of it, them saying they were saving $680,000, did not address any specific line items," Petite said.

Lambert argued the council has the authority to make changes to employee salaries. Petite countered that a recent attorney general opinion says otherwise.

Three weeks ago, Attorney General Liz Murrill issued an opinion stating the mayor has the authority to create positions within the executive branch but the elected council must approve funding for new positions.

The exchange at the meeting grew tense, with Councilwoman Terri Lynn Lamber telling Petite, "You're meaningless without our approval in the budget. You're not even approved to be here or have a car and a city credit card."

"And yet, here I am," Petite responded.

The city council has not made any decisions on the next steps for the budget. Council members tell WBRZ those steps could include requesting a state legislative audit, or filing legal action against the mayor's office.