Gold Star Families honored at Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park

2 hours 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 1:38 PM September 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People gathered at the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday to honor Gold Star families in the state.

Gold Star families are the families of service members who died while on active duty. 

The tribute was hosted by the State Department of Veteran Affairs and the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana. 

