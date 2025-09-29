93°
Latest Weather Blog
Gold Star Families honored at Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park
BATON ROUGE - People gathered at the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday to honor Gold Star families in the state.
Gold Star families are the families of service members who died while on active duty.
The tribute was hosted by the State Department of Veteran Affairs and the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gold Star
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19
-
Starbucks closing hundreds of stores across country, including three in New Orleans
-
LIVE: St. George Fire put out early Monday morning house fire on...
-
Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show