Girl injured in reported shooting late Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police said a juvenile girl was injured in a reported shooting Wednesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to Goudchaux Street off Scenic Highway for a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound in her arm.
Police said the girl was outside with several other juveniles when gunfire rang out and she was shot. It was unclear if the other juveniles were involved in the shooting.
No suspects or motives have been made clear.
This is a developing story.
