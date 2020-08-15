Get ready for LSU's Saturday Spring Game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers football team is set to close out spring practice on Saturday as the National L Club Spring Game roars into Tiger Stadium.

Here’s some info to get you ready if you’re planning to catch the game this weekend:

Admission Fee

Admission to the spring game is free of charge for fans!

Entering Death Valley

Gates to the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Fans are being asked to enter the stadium on the west side through gates 1 through 6. LSUsports.net reports that general admission seating will be in the west lower, south lower and south middle sections of the stadium. If you’re sitting in the East Side Suites, you’ll need to enter through gate 14. Fans seated in the South Suites will enter through gate 21. The handicap entrance is gate 10 on the east side of Tiger Stadium.

What Not to Bring

Tiger Stadium bag policy will be in full effect to ensure safety for spring game attendees. Backpacks and purses larger than 8 ½ x 11 are prohibited. Also, the following list of items are prohibited:

-Coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, cups (or containers of any kind)

-Outside food and drinks

-Umbrellas

-Any type of artificial noise makers

-Pets of any variety (except for service animals)

-Video Cameras

-Weapons of any kind – including pocket knives, multi-function tools and any other items deemed inappropriate

-Smoking (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and cigars are not permitted)

-Banners/Flags/Poles of any kind (or any obtrusive/obstructive signage)

Where to Park

Plenty of free parking on campus will be available for the game. Most spots are on the west and south side of the stadium. Free lots are as follows: 102, 107, 108, 206, 402, 403, 404, 404, 406, 408, 409, the Old Front Nine, the Hayfield and Levee Lots as well as the Hart Lot on the northeast side of campus. Lot 407 across from the vet school will be a free RV lot. Permit parking will be used for lots 101, 104, 105, 201, 301, 401, and 405. Watch out for restricted street access on North Stadium Road and South Stadium Road near Tiger Stadium starting at 7 a.m. on game day.

Where to Watch

The Spring Game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. You can also catch the action by using the WatchESPN app. Commentary will come from LSU legend Marcus Spears along with Chris Cotter and Kaylee Hartung. You can hear audio of the game on ESPN 104.5/104.9 in the Baton Rouge area. Gordy Rush and Doug Moreau will be doing the commentary honors. You can also catch audio online in the GeauxZone on LSUSports.net.

Don’t Forget

LSU will host a free block party on North Stadium Road (between the stadium and the Maravich Center) starting at 1 p.m. ahead of the game. Kids activities including a dunking booth and inflatables. There will be food, fun and music from Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters. The live music is from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The Game

The LSU Sports Information Office says the Spring Game will feature the first offense against the first defense with 20 to 25 plays coming in the first half. The No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense will also get in around the same amount of reps. The third team can expect to get in 10 reps. For the first half, offense will be in purple jerseys with the defense in white.

“We are going to use the first half as an opportunity to go good-on-good (1s vs. 1s and 2s vs. 2s) for a set number of plays. In the second half, we will use a running clock and let the 1s take snaps against the 2s," said Head Coach Les Miles.

After the half, the first squad offense and defense will swap into white jerseys and the No. 2 offense and defense will appear in purple. The second half will feature the No. 1 offense and defense lining up against the second team on both sides of the ball.

“I want to see our guys compete. This will be the first time for some of them in Tiger Stadium in game-like conditions. It’s going to be a great afternoon of football," said Miles.

After Saturday

The Tigers will fall into their offseason workout program ahead of their season-opener at historic Lambeau Field against the Wisconsin Badgers.