GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Fitness - Group X Classes

BATON ROUGE - Looking for a good way to get in shape but don't know where to start? Group X classes at Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness could be the first step!

Starting workouts at the gym can be intimidating, but group classes can take the edge off. A variety of classes are offered each day, numerous times a week, whether it be something like yoga or a high-intensity workout

Professional instructors lead the class and make sure all participants are executing movements correctly and safely. Learning to move correctly may give more confidence in the open gym setting.

Long-time instructor Carmen Board says that classes are a time to forget about everything in the outside world and be completely present in the moment. Mentally and physically, Group X classes are sure to calm your mind and body.

