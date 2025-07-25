GET 2 MOVING: Mind Body Swing

BATON ROUGE - Ever want to improve your golf swing, but don't want to deal with the outside weather? Mind Body Swing is the perfect place.

With advanced AI technology, each player's swing is analyzed and recorded, allowing input to be provided to participants. There are over ten slots for players to practice their swing.

Golfers choose their club and then hit the golf ball at a giant screen. After the ball is hit, every movement is analyzed and a detailed description of everything that should be improved is spit out. The swing is also recorded so that participants can see how they looked.

All of the recorded data can then be emailed to the member so that they will have all the information to take home with them and keep.

Owner and instructor Brian Williams says that it's helpful that data can be saved, because sometimes lessons can be an information overload, so it's great that people can go back and look at what needs improvement.

Not only are there swing sessions, but MBS also has a gym. Williams adds that knowing how to hit the ball is vital, but conditioning the body is just as important. He says this can prevent injuries and give players body strength to perform better.

The facility is open 24/7 for members. Visit MBS Golf for more info on how to sign up or take a tour.