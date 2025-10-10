72°
Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show's power paragliders show off stamina, cardio training
HAMMOND — This weekend is the Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show.
For the power paragliders that are taking part in the air show, it takes massive amounts of stamina and cardio to ensure that they get a running start to take off.
The powergliders have been doing this for years and take pride in their craft, and are excited to show it off at the air show this weekend.
Trending News
The Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show starts Saturday and continues into Sunday. Tickets are available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair
-
Two Louisiana residents report severe illness following counterfeit Botox injection, LDH says
-
Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not...
-
Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show's power paragliders show off...
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison