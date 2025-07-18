GET 2 MOVING: Court to Table

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, July 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - This week's Get 2 Moving is all fun and games — literally.

At Baton Rouge's new pickleball spot, Court to Table, first hit the court with a game where cardio and hand-eye coordination are a must when competing for the win. 

It takes a lot of stamina to continue to play until someone scores eleven points. 

After a game, guests are encouraged to head outside to the patio, where there are more activities to keep the mind and body working out, including Jenga, table tennis, cornhole and shuffleboard.

All of the games could be tiring, so head to the restaurant side of the facility to enjoy some food and drinks that will have you ready for round two! 

Lessons are also available for players who would like to up their game.

For more information on Court to Table, check out Angelica Butine's newest One Tank Trip!

