80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Cajun Tubing and Kayaking

2 hours 44 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 5:50 AM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

DENHAM SPRINGS - A great summertime workout that also can be fun is kayaking. This activity can have many benefits for your physical and mental health.

Kayaking is a low-impact aerobic exercise that can improve heart health, strength, flexibility, and muscle strength in the arms, shoulders, chest, back, and legs. It can also help reduce wear and tear on joints and tissues. 

Kayaking in the sun can also help your body produce vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones. It can also help relieve stress and improve mood by triggering the release of brain chemicals like dopamine. The water sport can also help focus on a single action, which can clear the mind of negative thoughts.

A perfect place to go get this exciting exercise is that Cajun Tubing and Kayaking in Denham Springs. Owner John Bonnette says "You can decide you want to go upriver which is an awesome workout... but you can really turn it into whatever kind of workout you want."

The kayaking trek is four miles long along the Amite River where you can enjoy the peaceful view of nature while getting a quality workout.

Trending News

Here is the perfect kayaking exercise.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days