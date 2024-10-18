GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Rugby Club

BATON ROUGE - This week on Get 2 Moving, lace up your cleats with the Baton Rouge Rugby Football Club.

The club was formed in the 70s when a group of former LSU rugby players got together to bring the sport to the wider area. Now the sport has a wide-reaching inclusive community that attracts all skill levels.

One of the reasons why people have become so attracted to the sport is that rugby can improve one's physical health in many ways. For example, the constant twisting and dodging trains a player's agility.

Not only that, the sport requires aerobic fitness, which means the ability to run a lot without losing one's breath. Rugby's pacing, kicking, and diving can help build strength and stamina.

Alongside physicality, rugby can help players learn to be disciplined, focused, and resilient. They can also learn to set goals, plan strategies, and persevere.

The director of BR Area Rugby Teresa Bui says the main thing about rugby is that it comes down to teamwork.

"The community is so big that anyone can play."

To learn more about how to get involved with the sport, visit the Rugby Club's Facebook here.