Gerald faces sentencing for drunk driving deaths

March 12, 2013
By: Jillian Washington

CLINTON - The man who police say was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into another car head-on, killing seven people, will learn his fate today in an East Feliciana Parish courtroom.

Brett Gerald pleaded guilty in December to seven counts of vehicular homicide, after originally pleading not guilty.

Six members of the Gaines family and a family friend all died as a result of the crash last May.

The accident was Gerald's fourth DWI arrest.

Each of the seven counts carries a five-year minimum sentence.

