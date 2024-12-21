39°
George O'Neal Road at Jones Creek to close Nov. 6

8 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, November 04 2016 Nov 4, 2016 November 04, 2016 10:58 AM November 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – City Parish officials announced that George O'Neal Road will be closed to traffic just east of Jones Creek Road starting Nov. 6 at noon.

The road will reopen on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

The closure is a part of an ongoing construction project. Additionally, Coursey Boulevard at Jones Creek Road will reopen on Nov. 6 at noon.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route:

- The primary route for the George O'Neal Road closure will be to and from Jones Creek Road, Harrell's Ferry Road and O'Neal Lane.

- Access to local businesses will be maintained at all times.

- Jones Creek Road along with Coursey Boulevard will remain open.

Advanced signage will be in place to direct detoured traffic around the closed section of the roadway.
Officials say the closure will reduce the construction from several months to 12 days.

