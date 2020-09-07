Gender-reveal party sparked California wildfire that's spread to 7,000 acres

Massive wildfires continue to burn in California throughout Labor Day and officials say one of the fires was started during a gender-reveal party, CNN reports.

The Saturday (September 5) morning party was held in San Bernadino County's Yucaipa and officials with Cal Fire say the flames were sparked by a "smoke generating pyrotechnic device" being used at the event.

While friends and families gathered at the El Dorado Ranch Park to celebrate the gender-reveal around 10:23 a.m. the fire broke out and spread from the park north on to Yucaipa Ridge.

The fire continued to spread and consumed 7,050 acres as of early Monday morning, according to the Cal Fire website.

Evacuations were ordered for multiple communities, including Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. An evacuation warning is in effect for the Yucaipa bench area and officials say Yucaipa Community Center is being used as a temporary evacuation facility.

More than 500 personnel have been are helping to fight the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters.