Geismar man arrested for second-degree rape

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man was arrested for second-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim inside a vehicle.

According to arrest records, the incident occurred on Oct. 23, 2016.

The victim contacted police from a local hospital and stated the accused man, Jean Walston of Geismar, had met up with her at a friend's house that day.

The victim said she was at the residence with Walston for about an hour and a half before he asked her to walk him to his car.

Walston then asked the victim to get into the vehicle, to which she agreed thinking that they were just going to talk.

Once inside the vehicle, Walston reportedly began to kiss and touch the victim, according to arrest records. The victim said Walston then wanted her to perform oral sex on him, to which she refused.

Walston then continued to sexually assault the victim by forcing her to perform sexual acts with him.

The victim's friend then came outside and walked up to the vehicle, at which time Walston stopped sexually assaulting the victim. She was then able to get out of the vehicle.

Walston was told to leave by one of the victim's friends and did so.

Walston was arrested, charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charge.