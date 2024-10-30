87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Geismar homeowner dies in morning fire; home did not have functioning smoke alarms

1 hour 24 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 12:19 PM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

GEISMAR - A 79-year-old man is dead after a fire at a trailer home in Geismar. 

On Oct. 29, crews were called to the home on Highway 73 in Geismar around 10:30 a.m.. When firefighters with the Geismar Fire Department arrived, they found the 79-year-old homeowner, who was not immediately identified, dead near the back door of the home. 

The state fire marshal said while the official cause of the fire was not immediately known, detectives said they cannot rule out improper home heating practices or improperly discarded smoking materials as possible factors. 

The home also did not have working smoke alarms. 

Trending News

Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days