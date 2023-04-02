82°
Gazebo engulfed in flames near Bluebonnet Boulevard, authorities say

3 hours 28 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, April 02 2023 Apr 2, 2023 April 02, 2023 1:23 PM April 02, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a gazebo on a lake in flames late Saturday night.

Officials responded to a reported structure fire on W Winston Avenue, near Bluebonnet Boulevard, just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a gazebo on a lake set ablaze. The scene was under control shortly after.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

