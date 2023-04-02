Gazebo engulfed in flames near Bluebonnet Boulevard, authorities say

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a gazebo on a lake in flames late Saturday night.

Officials responded to a reported structure fire on W Winston Avenue, near Bluebonnet Boulevard, just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a gazebo on a lake set ablaze. The scene was under control shortly after.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.