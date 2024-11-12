Gas station clerk argued with man before shooting him early Tuesday morning, police say

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was arrested after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 21-year-old Murry Pike later Tuesday morning following the shooting. Pike is a store clerk at the Kangaroo Gas Station at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. Police said he got into an argument with another man at the gas station before shooting him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Pike was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.