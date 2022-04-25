86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gas leak causes explosion at church building; 2 construction workers hurt

36 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, April 25 2022 Apr 25, 2022 April 25, 2022 11:53 AM April 25, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an explosion late Monday morning caused by a gas leak that ignited when onsite construction crews lit a torch.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blast damaged the kitchen and cafeteria areas of the St. Agnes Church. Two construction workers were taken to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities say Mayflower and South 10th Streets have been temporarily closed while debris is cleared.

