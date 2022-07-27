Gas expert explains why different Baton Rouge gas stations have different prices

BATON ROUGE - Gas prices across the Capital City have mostly dropped, but some stations still have $4 per gallon posted on their price signs.

A gas expert in the area explained that stations have different prices because of different suppliers.

“There's no magical way of having the exact same price at every station. I think if you look at most part it's going to go up and down within a range, so you're going to see different prices gas stations,” said Tommy Faucheux, the president of Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas.

So, if it's not price gouging, why are prices drastically different in the same city?

“The price for individual gas stations often depends on where they are getting their supply of gasoline,” explained Faucheux.

Consumers must make the choice on whether to travel a little extra to save when they fill up, or go with what's is most convenient.

“When you pull into a gas station, you're a consumer just like when you go shopping for any product. So, you decide what product you want, how much you're willing to pay, and how hard you want to look for different and competitive prices,” Faucheux said.

