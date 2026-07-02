Gas and diesel prices steady declining over the last few weeks

BATON ROUGE - Around the 4th of July last year, GasBuddy says the national average per gallon was about $3.10; it sits at around $3.85 now.

AAA lists the current average for gas in Louisiana at around $3.47, about 38 cents less than what it was a month ago.

"It's got to get under $3 a gallon, I mean, you know, it's $3.29, $3.15. I mean, gas has to drop at least 75 cents," Baton Rouge resident Darryl Edwards said.

Edwards says he usually drives to Atlanta for the holiday weekend.

"Normally, I'd be gone. And it's not that I don't want to spend the money; I just don't want to give up other things, just keep giving up, giving up, giving up for gas. So I just decided to say, " Hey, let the gas pump stay where it's at," Edwards said.

And he's not alone, Escoterrica Holmes says, while gas prices are inching down, she and her family will not be doing any holiday traveling.

"We travel normally during the holidays, but this season is kind of tough, I mean, considering gas and all other prices that are soaring right now," Holmes said.

The national average for diesel has dropped nearly 60 cents in the last month, and some truck drivers say it's making a slight impact on how much they are paying at the pump.

"In certain cities, certain states I have, it's making a little difference; I wish it would go down a little bit more," Truck Driver Marquis Gleaves said.

Gleaves says he filled his truck in Louisiana around two or three weeks ago, and he says it was about $4.80 a gallon. Wednesday, he says he paid $4.54.

"It's a pro and con, like if diesel goes up, the rates go up. If it goes down, I mean, yeah, you've got to pick up a little more loads to have more money in your pocket," Gleaves said.