Garbage truck overturns on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police are investigating after a garbage truck overturned on Burbank Drive Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Gardere Lane. Video from the scene shows a large truck overturned in a grassy area near the intersection. A clear liquid is also leaking from the truck.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash. Louisiana State Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story.