72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garbage truck overturns on Burbank Drive

3 years 7 months 3 days ago Thursday, April 06 2017 Apr 6, 2017 April 06, 2017 9:04 AM April 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police are investigating after a garbage truck overturned on Burbank Drive Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Gardere Lane. Video from the scene shows a large truck overturned in a grassy area near the intersection. A clear liquid is also leaking from the truck.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash. Louisiana State Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days