Garage set on fire, considered total loss due to resident improperly dumping coals after grilling

BATON ROUGE - A garage on Coronado Drive set fire after a man improperly dumped his coals behind the structure on July 4, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, firefighters arrived to the detached garage to see it engulfed in flames alongside a truck. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching the home.

The resident said he was grilling and when he finished, he dumped the coals behind the garage.

The garage and vehicle are considered a total loss.