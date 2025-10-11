68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GAME OF WEEK: Madison Prep uses late charge to beat Southern Lab

1 hour 12 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 10:48 PM October 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep used a late push to beat Southern Lab in a rivalry matchup Friday night.

Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14

A rushing touchdown from Southern Lab's Terrance Hunter gave the Kittens a 14-8 lead late in the third quarter, but after that, Madison Prep took control of the game, scoring the final 24 points.

Chargers quarterback Dylan Reed connected with receiver Landon Johnson for two touchdowns in the second half, giving Madison Prep the lead. 

Madison Prep is now 5-1 so far in 2025. The Chargers go back to district play next week at Port Allen.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days