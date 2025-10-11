GAME OF WEEK: Madison Prep uses late charge to beat Southern Lab

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep used a late push to beat Southern Lab in a rivalry matchup Friday night.

Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14

A rushing touchdown from Southern Lab's Terrance Hunter gave the Kittens a 14-8 lead late in the third quarter, but after that, Madison Prep took control of the game, scoring the final 24 points.

Chargers quarterback Dylan Reed connected with receiver Landon Johnson for two touchdowns in the second half, giving Madison Prep the lead.

Madison Prep is now 5-1 so far in 2025. The Chargers go back to district play next week at Port Allen.