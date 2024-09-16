89°
Galvez fire chief dies after 18 years of fire service
PRAIRIEVILLE - Byron "Bo" James, the fire chief of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, passed away Thursday. He was 68.
James was the fire chief until the time of his death. He worked in fire service for 18 years.
Ascension Parish sheriff Bobby Webre said James was "more than a colleague - he was a brother in service and a great leader in our community. He was a man whose courage and compassion touched countless lives, always putting others before self.
"Thank you, Bo, for helping protect Ascension."
Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the funeral Service at 11 a.m..
