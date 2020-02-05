Latest Weather Blog
Future Tigers make their final decisions on National Signing Day
Baton Rouge - LSU began National Signing Day with the signing of Alex Adams, The Advocate reports that the three-star wide receiver from Mississippi chose LSU.
Hold That Tiger!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the family, Alex Adams! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AwXD6VtGnY
But the Tigers lost McKinley Jackson, on Wednesday morning the four-star defensive tackle decided to go with Texas A&M instead of LSU.
Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson chooses Texas A&M over #LSU and others.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 5, 2020
Jackson was the top recruit in Mississippi and the nation's No. 9-ranked DT per 247Sports.
One of the two big targets LSU had today. What will 5-star DT Jordan Burch do?https://t.co/nkAfpgpUG8
The Advocate also reports that RB Kevontre Bradford, of Dallas, is poised to sign with LSU.
At Lancaster HS just outside Dallas this morning where RB Kevontre Bradford is about to make his signing with #LSU official. pic.twitter.com/X78z3dOKj8— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) February 5, 2020
