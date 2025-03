Fuse malfunctions and causes fire at Daigle Supermarket's in White Castle

WHITE CASTLE — On Tuesday at around 5 p.m., an electrical fire was reported at Daigle's Supermarket on Bowie Street.

WBRZ spoke to the owner of the store, and he said that a small fuse inside the transfer switch sparked and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and luckily there wasn't any severe damage or injuries.