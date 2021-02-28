Funeral services held for BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson

BATON ROUGE – Rain-soaked mourners paid their final respects to Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Montrell Jackson as taps played from a nearby bugle Monday afternoon.

Jackson was buried at Greenoaks cemetery off Florida Boulevard following a service at Living Faith Christian Center. A four-mile long procession of family and law enforcement officers escorted Jackson's body from the church to the cemetery after lunch.

Church services began at 11 a.m. Jackson was buried around 3 p.m.

The Monday services offered closure to families of three fallen officers - funerals took place Friday and Saturday, also. The three men - two from Baton Rouge Police and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy - were killed in the line of duty following an ambush a week ago. Officer Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola were other lawmen who died July 17 on Airline Highway near I-12.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at Monday's serivce along with Mayor Kip Holden and Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

Similar to services for Gerald and Garafola, a processional to Greenoaks was lined with people Monday afternoon. Hundreds, maybe thousands, stood with flags and signs along the processional route of Winbourne Avenue to Airline Highway, southbound, and left on Florida Boulevard.

Jackson, 32, was a 10-year veteran of BRPD. He leaves behind a wife and 4-month-old son.

The last call for Baton Rouge police officer #MontrellJackson pic.twitter.com/dhCHWBlnt6 — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) July 25, 2016

There is a public memorial service Thursday afternoon for community members to join together to honor the officers. The memorial service is at Healing Place Church at 2 p.m. Vide President Joe Biden and Attorney General Loretta Lynch are scheduled to attend.

