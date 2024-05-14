Funeral service held in Lafayette for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco

LAFAYETTE - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to honor former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral.

Visitation was held from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a mass immediately following at Blanco's home place of worship. She will be buried in a private service in Grand Coteau, in St. Landry Parish.

Earlier this week, Blanco was honored in an interfaith service at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. Following the service, Blanco was brought up the Capitol's front steps, lined with former staff, visiting dignitaries, former and current cabinet members, and her family.

Blanco was diagnosed with ocular melanoma in 2011, and the disease reappeared during a checkup in 2017. In December 2018, she publicly said there's "no escape" from the incurable cancer that has spread throughout her body.

She passed away on Sunday, August 18.