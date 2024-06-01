Funeral service held for Ponchatoula Police Cpl. Pricilla Pierson

PONCHATOULA - Cpl. Pricilla Dean Pierson was remembered for her dedication to serving her community and the smile she left behind as she was laid to rest Saturday.

"Her smile lit up the world. She was a very compassionate, humble, kind and loving human being,” Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said.

The 44-year-old Ponchatoula police officer was found dead inside her police car in the parking lot of Rouses on Tuesday morning. Pierson died from a heart attack. According to Chief Layrisson, she had an 80 percent blockage in one artery and had been suffering from heart issues.

"The loss of Pricilla has been a tremendous loss to all of us, some employees much more than ever. Now, we have to do what we can to continue supporting not only her family, but our officers as well."

First responders from surrounding parishes showed their support as the fallen officer was escorted to her final resting place. Chief Layrisson said Cpl. Pierson loved her community and served whenever she could.

"Her favorite event was Halloween when she got to hand out candy at the trunk or treat program. She participated in many school events and all of our fairs and festivals," Laryisson said. ”She was a mom to a lot of people. She served as a role model to our young females."

Chief Layrisson set up a GoFundMe account to support her family.