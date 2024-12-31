Funeral planned on Saturday for 13-year-old who was hit, killed while riding bike along highway

KENTWOOD — A funeral is planned Saturday for a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a car and killed while he was riding his bike along a Tangipahoa Parish highway.

Benjamin Mixon's funeral will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Baptist Church in Kentwood said.

The crash that killed Mixon happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Mixon and another bicyclist were riding along La. 1061 near Crawford Road where a Chevrolet Silverado hit both of them. Mixon died at the hospital.

At the time, Louisiana State Police said both riders were wearing dark-colored clothing when they were hit.

"It is with deep condolences and a heavy heart that the Roseland Montessori School family shares the heartbreaking loss of one of our 8th grade students, Benjamin Mixon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him during this difficult time," the Tangipahoa Parish school posted on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Mixon's family. Donations can be made here.