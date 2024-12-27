78°
Latest Weather Blog
13-year-old killed while riding bike along highway in Kentwood
KENTWOOD - A 13-year-old was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike along a highway in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash happened on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m.. Benjamin Mixon and another bicyclist were riding in the southbound lane of Highway 1061 near Crawford Road where a Chevrolet Silverado hit both of them.
Mixon and the other bicyclist were taken to a hospital where Mixon died from his injuries.
Trending News
Louisiana State Police said both riders were wearing dark-colored clothing when they were hit. Troopers reminded bicyclists to wear high-vis clothing and ride as close to the right-hand side of the roadway as possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
NOPD seeks 3 believed to be from Baton Rouge area in Nov....
-
Weight drugs seem to reduce alcohol cravings, too
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...