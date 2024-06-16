87°
Funeral home and memorial park holding Father's Day tackle box turn-in and snowballs event
BATON ROUGE - Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Parks is holding a Father's Day tackle box turn-in and snowballs event Sunday.
Ninja Snowballs will provide snowballs as people can visit their loved one's memorial site. Additionally, the Central High School Fishing Club will accept any tackle boxes, lures and fishing rods at the event "in honor of Father's Day and passing on the legacy of fishing.
The event is going from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested can learn more details at the link here.
