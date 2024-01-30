Funeral arrangements released for fallen Shreveport officer killed in shooting

SHREVEPORT- The funeral arrangments have been announced for fallen Shreveport Police officer Chateri' Alyse Payne.

According to KTBS, the service will be held at Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Ave. Saturday, Jan 19th at 11 A.M.

Police are still investigating Payne's murder, they say no suspects have been arrested at the time. Payne was responding to a shooting Wednesday night when she was killed.

Authorities say officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered officer Chateri Payne suffering from a gunshot wound. The officer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.