43°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements announced for former St. George Fire Chief Chuckie Albert
ZACHARY - The Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association announced funeral arrangements for former St. George Fire Chief Chuckie Albert on Sunday.
Albert originally served at the Zachary Fire Department before becoming Wast Monroe's fire chief in 1994. He also served the St. George Fire Protection District from 2000 to 2022 in various roles, including chief of training, chief of administrations and chief of technology.
Albert's funeral will be held on Dec. 16 at the St. Jon the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with mass following at 12 p.m.
Trending News
A graveside service will follow the funeral at Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Slaughter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Person of interest' in custody after shooting at Brown University that left...
-
BREC hosts its annual 'Let It Sneaux' event in Perkins Road Community...
-
Ascension Parish hosts A Taste of Christmas event
-
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Foster Drive, in 'serious' condition
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball survives LA Tech in the Smoothie King Center
-
LSU men's basketball closes out double header with win over SMU
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...