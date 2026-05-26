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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
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The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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One injured following Monday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
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Baton Rouge Concert Band holds annual Memorial Day performance
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Louisiana customers overcharged by utilities would get refunds within 90 days under...
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La. House introduces amended version of congressional map bill. What happens next?
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Louisiana National Cemetery holds Memorial Day Ceremony