94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fundraiser planned Tuesday night for two West Feliciana students who died recently

3 hours 25 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 July 15, 2024 9:48 AM July 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE— Big River Running Club is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night to honor two West Feliciana students who died recently, including a football player killed in a car crash on July Fifth.

The run through downtown St. Francisville will support the families of Rayshon M. Franklin and Zacarri M. Scott. Franklin was killed after he drove off the road, overturned his car and hit a tree while traveling on La. 78. 

Big River will donate $10 to each family for every participant in the run. Water bottles will also be sold for $10, with all of those proceeds going to the families as well. 

Trending News

The event is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. It starts at the Big River Pizza Company off Commerce Street. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days