Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area

BATON ROUGE - A project to completely revitalize the area surrounding the Perkins Road overpass is finally getting the green light from the City-Parish.

Business owners like Jenni Peters, who owns Varsity Sports, have spent years pushing for the improvements. Peters says better parking, lighting and pedestrian safety are some of the highlights of the project.

"I see it being a linear park with benches and shrubbery and lit. It's going to have to be a really nice place," Peters said. "Community activities like yoga, maybe a smaller version of the farmer's market. It's been done like that in a lot of cities and I'd like to see that for Baton Rouge."

Right now, Peters views the overpass as a divider between businesses and residents. She hopes to bridge that gap in connectivity with this new multi-use path.

"The idea is to connect this side, City Park, Hundred Oaks, with all the cool businesses from BLDG 5 to Trader Joe's and beyond," Peters said.

The $2 million project has been picked up by the EBR City-Parish government. Before they move forward, they're going back to the drawing board to get a formal proposal from the developer.

While an official timeline has not been established yet, Peters hopes to see the project underway within the next six months.

"So that's good. That's where we are right now, is let's get a formal plan."