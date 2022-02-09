Fugitives and burglary suspects arrested in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Two fugitives from Texas were arrested in Bayou L'ourse Tuesday after complaints of a "suspicious couple" walking near LA 662 and Cecelia Street.

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron John Woods, 26, and Frankie Paige Stevenson, 18, during an investigation into calls about suspicious behavior. The pair were identified as burglary suspects out of Lafourche Parish upon further investigation and taken into custody.

Stevenson became aggressive when taken to the detective bureau and is now facing charges of criminal damage to property. Both were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on felony fugitive warrants out of Rusk, Texas.