Man wanted for murder arrested in Franklin Parish day after Brusly standoff

2 days 8 hours 25 minutes ago Monday, January 08 2024 Jan 8, 2024 January 08, 2024 11:00 PM January 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BRUSLY - A man wanted in Monroe was arrested in Franklin Parish the day after a standoff at an apartment complex in Brusly.

Tuesday evening, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team was engaged in an hours long standoff with 54-year-old Keith Franklin Sr. at an apartment complex along Paul Lane. Deputies said Franklin was wanted for attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

Deputies evacuated the premises and entered the apartment early Wednesday morning, but Franklin was nowhere to be found. 

Wednesday afternoon, deputies said Franklin was arrested in Franklin Parish. 

