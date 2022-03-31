72°
Fryers caught fire at Baton Rouge Popeye's, shut down restaurant Wednesday

3 hours 46 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 31 2022 Mar 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 2:25 PM March 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Customers and workers cleared out of a Popeye's in Baton Rouge after equipment caught fire and filled the restaurant with smoke. 

The St. George Fire Department said the flames erupted inside the kitchen of the Popeye's on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke inside the building. Investigators later determined the restaurant's fryers were the source of the fire. 

No one was hurt, and the flames were brought under control in minutes. 

