From Dallas to Baton Rouge: Relive the best moments from LSU's week of celebrations

Friday, April 07 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch some of the best moments from LSU's championship victory in Dallas and the celebrations that took over Baton Rouge this week. 

-LSU fans watching in Baton Rouge go WILD when Jasmine Carson sinks a three-pointer as time expires in the first half of the national championship

-Coach Mulkey cuts down the net in Dallas as the Tigers celebrate their first national title in program history

-Kim Mulkey proclaims "timing is everything" as ecstatic LSU fans welcome Tigers back to campus

-LSU President William Tate defends Angel Reese amid criticism over her trash talk in the championship game: "If you have a problem with it, beat her"

-LSU baseball Coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with Alexis Morris after she throws out the first pitch at a Tigers baseball game

-Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey, Alexis Morris and Flau'jae Johnson take over the original Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge and meet fans

-Watch LSU's championship parade on campus

