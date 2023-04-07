Latest Weather Blog
From Dallas to Baton Rouge: Relive the best moments from LSU's week of celebrations
Watch some of the best moments from LSU's championship victory in Dallas and the celebrations that took over Baton Rouge this week.
-LSU fans watching in Baton Rouge go WILD when Jasmine Carson sinks a three-pointer as time expires in the first half of the national championship
-Coach Mulkey cuts down the net in Dallas as the Tigers celebrate their first national title in program history
-Kim Mulkey proclaims "timing is everything" as ecstatic LSU fans welcome Tigers back to campus
-LSU President William Tate defends Angel Reese amid criticism over her trash talk in the championship game: "If you have a problem with it, beat her"
-LSU baseball Coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with Alexis Morris after she throws out the first pitch at a Tigers baseball game
-Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey, Alexis Morris and Flau'jae Johnson take over the original Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge and meet fans
