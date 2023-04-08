Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball stars take over Raising Cane's
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey and several stars of the LSU women's basketball team took over a shift at Raising Cane's and met with fans Wednesday.
Mulkey was joined by Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Flau'Jae Johnson as temporary crew members at the Raising Cane's on Highland Road, the restaurant's original location just outside the gates of campus. Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves was also there.
Bayou Barbie is taking over the @raisingcanes drive-thru tomorrow! Come by @ 10:30 at 3313 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 to see @Flaujae @AlexisMorrisWBB @KimMulkey and I become Crewmembers for the day????— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023
The group greeted fans around 10:30 a.m. and operated the drive-thru and registers for about an hour. The team will participate in a championship parade later in the day, starting around 6:30 p.m.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter celebrations take place all over the capital region
-
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police...
-
Restaurants gear up for biggest seafood weekend of the year
-
Major 18-wheeler wreck shuts down stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday...
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture