LSU basketball stars take over Raising Cane's

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey and several stars of the LSU women's basketball team took over a shift at Raising Cane's and met with fans Wednesday.

Mulkey was joined by Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Flau'Jae Johnson as temporary crew members at the Raising Cane's on Highland Road, the restaurant's original location just outside the gates of campus. Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves was also there.

Bayou Barbie is taking over the @raisingcanes drive-thru tomorrow! Come by @ 10:30 at 3313 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 to see @Flaujae @AlexisMorrisWBB @KimMulkey and I become Crewmembers for the day???? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023

The group greeted fans around 10:30 a.m. and operated the drive-thru and registers for about an hour. The team will participate in a championship parade later in the day, starting around 6:30 p.m.

