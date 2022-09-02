79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday's stunning sunrise

1 hour 13 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 7:36 AM September 02, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Thank you to all the viewers who sent in photos!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days